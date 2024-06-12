J&K: Could 'Engineer' Rashid's Win in the Lok Sabha Pave the Way for MUF 2.0?

Could the space that the state apparatus gave to 'Engineer' Abdul Rashid to contest and win the Baramulla seat in the Lok Sabha set off a chain reaction that spawns MUF 2.0?

The MUF (the Muslim United Front) was the broadly Islamist grouping that was formed in July 1986 and dramatically contested the March 1987 assembly elections in the then state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Resentment caused by the rigging of those elections was one of the factors that spurred the uprising which began in 1988 and lasted till 2002-03. As my book, The Generation of Rage in Kashmir shows, it was revived when the state apparatus alienated youth, allowed militancy to grow, and gave space to anti-India propaganda from 2006 to 2016.