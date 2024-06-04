Lok Sabha 2024: The Voters' Message From J&K is Not a Positive One for the BJP

The message from the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) electorate in this election is not along the lines that the government would have wanted — at least what it seemed to want for most of the five years since its monumental constitutional changes, which included the demotion of J&K to a union territory and the separation of Ladakh as a separate union territory. As I have recently noted, what it now wants is unclear, for it seems to be reversing its strategies.

If indeed that is the case, it would account for the resounding victory of 'Engineer' Rashid from Baramulla. As I pointed out in a recent article, not only was Rashid permitted to contest from Tihar Jail, but his sons were given a lot of leeway to campaign. If he is released from jail to attend Parliament, he could be a very tendencious voice in the house.