Can Rashid 'Engineer' a Win in Baramulla, and What Would It Mean for J&K?

As voting for the Lok Sabha election came to an end in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the intensity of the campaigning was at an ever-riding high. With four Lok Sabha seats, J&K witnessed the toughest fight over the Baramulla parliamentary seat, voting for which happened on 20 May.

After the voting was over, Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said that the constituency recorded approximately 59 percent voter turnout.

The front runners for this seat were former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC), and J&K People’s Conference's Sajad Lone, who is considered the proxy candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).