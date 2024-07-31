What the Newfound Friendship Between Jagan and the INDIA Bloc Indicates

Firstly, Jagan has already extended his party‘s so-called issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government at the centre. He was a non-NDA ally for the years when he was ruling the state. The YSR Congress parliamentary party leader, Vijayasai Redy, has been on record that his party also has 15 members in Parliament including 11 Rajya Sabha members and their support to the Modi regime is not in any way inferior to that of TDP which has 16 members in Lok Sabha with none in Rajya Sabha.

The reasons for Jagan’s issue-based support—a euphemism for unconditional support—are palpable. He faces a number of cases which are at different stages of the judicial process. He is worried about possible action by central agencies like the ED and the CBI. The Modi government is notorious for letting these central agencies loose on political opponents. This is precisely why Jagan is supporting NDA, despite his archrival’s presence in it. The saffron brigade joined the TDP-led alliance and is directly responsible for crushing the YSR Congress. Jagan, still, is not hostile towards the NDA.

This paradoxical bonhomie is nothing political. It stems from personal compulsion given the string of cases against him and the courts calling for their speedy disposal. Given the experience of Opposition leaders like Aravind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, and K. Kavitha, Jagan sees the writing on the wall.