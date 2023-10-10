Latest Israeli-Hamas Conflagration Proves Untenability of the Status Quo Ante

It's the fourth day since the militant group Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel, showering at least 3000 rockets, accompanied by the infiltration of gunmen who entered Israel via ground, sea, and air, and indiscriminately brutalised and killed Israelis, both civilians and soldiers, while taking a 100 people hostage into the Gaza Strip.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been caught on the back foot, with a massive intel failure to anticipate that an attack of this scale was being planned. Worse, reports have now emerged that Egyptian Intelligence had repeatedly warned the prime minister about 10 days ago that the Gaza-based terror group was planning “something big”.

The prime minister’s office has refuted this.

What also adds poignancy to these attacks is that just days before, Israel had reopened crossing points with Gaza, allowing thousands of Palestinian workers to get jobs in Israel and the West Bank. Some 18,000 Gazans were authorised to work in Israel, giving them respite from the dire economic situation at home.