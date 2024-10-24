Is New Delhi Drawing Close to Myanmar’s Resistance Movement Against the Junta?

A news report some days ago stating that the Indian government has sent an ‘unprecedented invite’ to Myanmar’s anti-Junta groups has triggered speculation over whether there has been a shift in New Delhi’s policy towards the neighbouring country.

The report said that India has invited political and military opponents of the Myanmar junta to a forthcoming seminar in New Delhi to be hosted by the government-funded Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

A government official in New Delhi has confirmed the forthcoming conclave in New Delhi on Myanmar’s ‘Constitutionalism and Federalism’ but did not specify any date for the event.