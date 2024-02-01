The Myanmar Coup, Three Years On

The non-binding arms embargo imposed through a 2021 United Nations General Assembly resolution has failed to stem the flow of weapons into the hands of the Sit-tat, with several countries continuing their supply and corporations financing the regime. The United Nations Security Council’s resolutions have been vetoed by Russia, which backs Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and serves as the Junta’s primary arms supplier. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pursues a regional approach to conflict resolution and emphasises a ‘Myanmar-owned and led solution’, but the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus (5PC) has been undermined by internal limitations and lack of political will.

The Cambodian chairmanship, soon after the agreement of the 5PC, was a major obstacle in making any progress, this trend is likely to repeat under the Laotian chairmanship. While the ASEAN may have barred the generals from attending the summit and taken away Myanmar’s turn to chair, they have primarily engaged with the Junta as the representative of the Burmese people.

The recently announced ASEAN-backed Thai plan for a humanitarian corridor to assist refugees from Myanmar has emerged as a glimmer of hope, but its implementation is uncertain and also comes with the added risk of further legitimising the Junta and allowing it to weaponise aid. Through either ignorance or their support of the Junta, the international community has failed the Burmese people. Yet, they have held their ground against all odds.