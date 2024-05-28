Irrational Exuberance | On Share Prices of PSUs Going Through the Roof

Share prices of CPSEs and PSBs have historically been quoted at relatively low price-earning (PE) ratios.

The PE ratio is the market price of a share divided by its profit/net income/earnings per share (EPS). If the market price of a stock is Rs 200 and its EPS (earnings per share) is Rs 10, its PE is 20.

PE ratio, in simple words, means how much investment per share in a company generates one rupee of profit. Dividing 100 by the PE ratio provides a percentage return/profit on the market price of a stock. In our example, it is 5%. A comparison with prevailing interest rates gives a relative idea of how profitable a share is if purchased at the current price.

Listed public sector companies fall into three broad categories with respect to the return on market price.