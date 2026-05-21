Why India’s Youth Are Turning to AI for Spiritual Answers

Twenty million Indians a month are asking AI about Saturn transits and the meaning of suffering. This isn’t the death of tradition, it’s the return of its oldest form.

On a Tuesday afternoon in Bengaluru, a twenty-eight-year-old product manager named Divya opens an app on her phone and types a question she hasn’t been able to ask anyone else. Her grandmother is ill. Her career feels like a corridor without doors. Saturn, her astrologer had once told her, governs discipline, delay, and the long reckoning.

“What does Saturn’s transit through my seventh house mean for the choices I’m avoiding?” The AI — AstroSage, one of the fastest-growing spiritual platforms in the country — doesn’t give her a fortune. It gives her a conversation.

This exchange, or something very much like it, is happening twenty million times every month across India. And the question it raises isn’t whether artificial intelligence is replacing ancient wisdom. The question is whether it’s restoring something that was quietly taken away.