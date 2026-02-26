India’s Young Adults Rank 60th in Global Mental Health Report

India’s young adults, aged 18 to 34, have been ranked 60th in mental health and well-being among 84 countries, according to the Global Mind Health 2025 report.

The Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) score for this group stands at 33. In contrast, Indians aged 55 and above have a score of 96, placing them at 49th globally and closer to functional mental health norms.

The findings are based on responses from over 78,000 internet-enabled, literate individuals in India.