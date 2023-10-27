India’s Energy Endgame in an Era of Peak Fossil Fuels

Here, we would need to be time-wise granular, differentiating between short to medium and long terms, In the first phase, the global consumption of fossil energy sources may keep growing, albeit, at a slowing velocity and geopolitical risks may disrupt. In recent times, we have already seen a spate of disruptions from the Shale revolution, the global pandemic, the arrival of electric vehicles, the Ukraine war, and the ongoing Gaza conflict, etc.

In a decade, hopefully, these trends will settle down and fossil energy consumption may peak and start declining concomitantly bringing their input prices down to a more reasonable level.

Secondly, India would come under intense pressure from the West to reduce and reverse its use of fossil fuels in general and coal in particular. Our options on this score may be limited, but these would need to be exercised keeping in mind our strategic national interest comprehensively and sustainably.

Here, we can leverage the relevant technological innovations enabling more efficient and less polluting use of coal, such as supercritical thermal power plants, methane-bed technology, carbon capture, etc.

Thirdly, at a geopolitical level, our continuing dependence on fossil fuels would increase our dependence on the Gulf suppliers, which are “hydrocarbon-long” producers. We need to think of the products and services needed by these countries to balance the bilateral trade.

We would need to realise the potential for energy complementarity, particularly in the hydrocarbon sector, through joint projects across the whole gamut of the supply chains. These could include investments in the entire range of up- mid- and downstream segments involving exploration, production, pipelines, LNG shipping, refining, petrochemicals, and strategic reserves.