'India Is the Most Important Country for the Climate’s Future': Time Magazine

'How India Became the Most Important Country in the Climate Fight.'

This is the cover story of TIME magazine's February 2023 issue, the story is authored by Justin Worland from Jharkhand in India and the photos are by Sarker Protick, a photographer from Bangladesh.

The story speaks of India's rapidly growing energy demand, its energy transition, the push for renewable energy, and need for coal; and why are all of these choices that India makes in the future, are important for the world.

The author travelled for ten days, "visiting coal communities, touring renewable-energy sites, and talking with leaders in the country’s political and financial hubs to understand India’s approach to the energy transition," focusing mostly on Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Worland writes, "Whatever the reasoning, no one I spoke with in India, from academics to renewable-energy executives, would endorse a swift transition away from coal."