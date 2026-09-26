India's Students Found Their Voice This Summer as Journalists Lost Theirs

And then there’s surveillance. A journalist isn't free merely because she can publish. She needs sources who believe they can speak without their calls or messages being watched. You don't have to censor a story if you can make it impossible to report.

And who will be left to report?

I visit universities where students studying journalism increasingly tell me they don't want to become journalists. They haven't lost the desire to tell stories or question authority. They are doing that furiously on Instagram, YouTube and elsewhere. They have lost faith in journalism as a profession in which they can build a life.

It is not press freedom until a 23-year-old can choose journalism as a career and expect it to pay her rent.

It is not press freedom until readers understand that independent newsrooms survive on their subscriptions and their attention, not on government goodwill.

It is not press freedom when a handful of social-media platforms remain the only distribution network a story has and the state retains the power to take that story down.

It is not press freedom while local journalists are killed for the stories they insist on telling.

It is not press freedom while crony capital owns newsrooms.