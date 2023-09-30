Indian Armed Forces & Social Service: Slippery Slope of Interference and Misuse

Unfortunately, because the Police Forces got routinely tainted with politicisation and partisanship, the avowedly apolitical, unbiased, and 'distanced’ Armed Forces got invariably requisitioned to carry the can for the Police forces, from Manipur to Nuh!

Locals in affected areas simply didn’t trust the Police and tended to trust (or fear) the Indian Military soldier, and therefore, the recurring top-ranking of the Indian Military Soldier in the eyes of the citizenry (in survey after survey), is unsurprising.

Above everything else, that crucial ‘distance’ afforded for the Indian Military Soldier as opposed to the Police, ensured the patently kinetic, disciplined conduct and consequential perception. Along with differences in training and leadership, this critical ‘distance’ was key. Now, will this vital ‘distance’ get compromised with the suggested move for the Indian Military Soldier? In short, YES.

Already reeling under side effects of over-deployment (that too, internally as opposed to externally, as mandated) – this additional 'social service’ adds to engagement duties with the possibility of getting afflicted with unwanted societal morass and regressions.