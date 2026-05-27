Why Woo NRIs With Foreign‑Currency Deposits Right Now?

There is some talk about the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opening a special window for raising Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits, primarily from NRIs, on the lines of deposits raised in 2013.

The RBI is sitting on forex reserves of nearly $700 billion. Every time there is pressure on the reserves—instead of using them to protect the exchange value of rupee—a section of economists and government ministers and officials start making a case for further building them up.

I was witness to this same urge in 2018 when forex reserves had come under some pressure. Piyush Goyal, the then officiating finance minister, insisted on raising $50 billion in FCNR deposits. I was in favour of Foreign Currency Sovereign Bonds (FCSBs) instead. None happened—we ended up signing a $75 billion dollar-rupee swap with Japan.

The government curiously announced FCSBs in Budget 2019-20, which, though, was not followed through.

Why is the government feeling pressured with forex reserves at about $700 billion? Why does it make no sense to raise special FCNR deposits from NRIs? Why is India so shy of raising FCSBs?