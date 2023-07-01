India-US Synergy: The Need To Avoid Diplomatic Storms in a Tea Cup

The recent polemics between former US President Barack Obama and some Indian leaders were both unnecessary and misplaced against the backdrop of an epochal and substantive State visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States.

Let us begin with the casus belli. On 22 June, Mr Obama said the following in an interview on CNN, "The protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India, that is something worth mentioning…. If you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart."

His remarks were faithful to the longstanding Americanism “Do as I say –not as I do.”