India's Exit from Tajikistan's Ayni Shows Multipolarity Also Has Its Limits

It is now official. India has officially—if rather quietly—vacated the Ayni airbase it had administered in the Republic of Tajikistan in 2022. The withdrawal took place in 2022 and was completed in 2023. This puts to rest all speculation and ambiguity surrounding the status of ths airbase.

The Ayni airbase was India’s only full-fledged overseas military base, in a strategically significant location. Tajikistan sits at the junction of China, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. It has the longest land border with Afghanistan.

Laying just 10 km west of the capital Dushanbe, approximately 20 km from Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor, which connects it to China's Xinjiang province and borders Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the significance of such a location was not lost on India.

Ayni not only gave India a presence in Central Asia—a region that we have identified as strategically important to us—but it also offered us access to Afghanistan, PoK, as well as proximity to Chinese Xinjiang.