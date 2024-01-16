The 3 Ts of India's Taiwan Policy

India could not have hoped for a better outcome in Taiwan's presidential election. The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) third successive term, after the victory of the current Vice-President Lai Ching-te , ensures a policy continuity that India could utilise to strengthen the recently growing ties.

India's relationship with Taiwan has been a complex narrative of cautious engagement and strategic ambiguity. Nevertheless, the India-Taiwan partnership has immense potential. This article explores the trajectory of their relations and argues for a reevaluation of India's policy towards Taiwan, suggesting a more consistent and strategic approach.