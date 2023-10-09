Indo-Egypt Ties & Shared Origin: Commonalities Bind World’s Oldest Civilisations

Writing in the March 1881 edition of The Theosophist, Col Henry Olcott insisted that Egyptians migrated from India before historic memory, and crossed that bridge of nations, the Isthmus of Suez, to find a new fatherland on the banks of the Nile. HR Hall, in his book, The Ancient History of the Near East, opines that the “non-Semitic and non-Aryan people who came from the east to civilise the west were of Indian origin, particularly when we see to what point the Sumerians looked like Indians in appearance.”

As early as about 3000 BC, Indians supplied the Chaldean city of Ur on the Euphrates with teakwood. The Assyrians also, like the Egyptians, got their muslin from India. A seal of about 2000 BC bearing cuneiform inscriptions and images of Chaldean deities has been unearthed in Central India.

Lamenting the racist historiography of the 19th century Indologists and their successors and their neglect of India's interaction with Africa, Subhash Kak, in his book The Sun King and Dashratha, says that after catastrophic earthquakes dried up the Sarasvati River around 1900 BC, many groups of Indic people started moving West. Kassites, a somewhat shadowy aristocracy with Indic names and worshiping Surya, the Sun God, were present in Western Iran about 1800 BC.

They captured power in Babylon in 1600 BC, ruling for over 500 years. The Mitanni, who worshiped Vedic gods, ruled northern Mesopotamia (including Syria, which is derived from ‘Surya’, meaning ‘sun’) for about 300 years, starting in 1600 BC, out of their capital of Vasukhani.

In a treaty between the Hittites and the Mitanni, Indic deities Mitra, Varuna, Indra, and Nasatya are invoked. The principal Mitannian festival was the celebration of teshuva (solstice) – as it was in India. The Vedic presence via the Mitanni in Egypt and the Near East occurred several centuries before the exodus of the Jews. The Mittanians were connected by marriage across several generations to the Egyptian 18th dynasty This presence is sure to have left its mark in various customs, traditions, and beliefs. It may be that this encounter explains uncanny similarities in mythology and ritual, such as circumambulation around a rock or the use of a rosary of 108 beads.