Third-Largest Economy, But Does India Have EVMs—Economically Viksit Muscles?

A ghamasan—my apology for using a Hindi word, but I couldn’t find an equivalent English adjective that captures the nettlesome turbulence, the violent verbiage that ghamasan graphically portrays—has broken out over India’s three sweeping, but contradictory, macro-economic moves in a single breath.

We declared a scorching real GDP growth of 8.2 percent; the rupee plummeted to a psychologically searing 90-to-the-dollar mark; and then we cut interest rates by 25 basis points. This tri-policy action triggered a tsunami among the commentariat.

Ghamasan_1: Is this GDP print real or cooked up? After all, nominal GDP growth has fallen to a six-quarter low, while real GDP growth is soaring! Is that even probable, or just a statistical illusion created by an artificially low inflation deflator of 0.5 percent? if we were to deflate by the more scientific “core inflation rate” of 4 percent, the real GDP growth would be an anaemic 3 odd percent. So, what are we celebrating?

Ghamasan_2: If growth is leaping, inflation is near zero, and the real interest rate is at a peak, the rupee should be rapidly strengthening, not falling off a cliff! Where’s the fudge, ask the sceptics.

Ghamasan_3: By cutting interest rates when growth is strong, aren’t you colliding with a hundred-year-old policy truism, ie that interest rates should be cut only to stimulate weak growth? So, are you playing with fire, by igniting “unabsorbable” growth, which in turn could re-kindle inflation?