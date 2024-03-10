INS Jatayu: The Strategic Signalling of India’s New Naval Base in Lakshadweep

The Indian Navy (IN) commissioned a new naval base INS Jatayu on the Minicoy island in the Lakshadweep chain in the Arabian Sea on 6 March which would enhance the surveillance capability of the IN in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). On the same day, the IN deployed the guided missile destroyer INS Kolkata to provide swift assistance to a bulk carrier (MV True Confidence) that caught fire after being hit by a drone/missile, and the hapless crew were forced to abandon the stricken ship.

In an unintended manner, both these events and other geo-political developments in the IOR draw attention to the immediate and long-term challenges for India in the maritime domain.

These were aptly summarized by the Naval Chief Admiral Hari Kumar at the commissioning of INS Jatayu. He noted that while "the IOR is witnessing an upsurge in maritime terror, crime and piracy" and current events such as the attack on MV True Confidence are illustrative – the Admiral added that "the Navy's growing strength is not just to cater for these short-term ongoing crises, but more importantly to ensure the future balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region."