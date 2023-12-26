Indian Navy Commissions INS Imphal, 1st Warship To Be Named After Northeast City

1. INS Imphal is a vessel with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors. These include surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.

2. It measures 163 metres in length, weighs 7,400 tonnes and has 75 percent indigenous content, and is one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in the country.

3. Imphal is equipped with a modern surveillance radar, which enables the gunnery weapon systems of the ship to acquire target data.

4. It is also equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and can achieve speeds of over 30 knots or 56 km per hour.

5. The warship was constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.