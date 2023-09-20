India-Canada Tensions Over Nijjar’s Killing Trigger Sikhs' Deep-Rooted Anguish

The circumstances surrounding the mysterious killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar have sent India-Canada relations plummeting to a new low.

"Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," said the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The statement was in response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement where he said that "Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and Nijjar killing."