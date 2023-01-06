Global Economy 2023: Why Central Banks Face an Epic Battle Against Inflation

High inflation is perhaps the biggest challenge facing the world economy over the coming year.

Inflation has rapidly accelerated and is now at or near its highest rate in decades in most developed economies like the US and in Europe, causing living standards to stagnate or decline in many countries.

This has particularly hurt the poorest people, who suffer a higher rate of inflation than the general population because they spend more of their income on food and energy.

The sharp rise in inflation caught central banks by surprise after two decades of low and stable inflation. They reacted by aggressively raising interest rates in the second half of 2022, with the Fed leading the way.

The U.S. central bank lifted rates 4.25 percentage points over a six-month period, and the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and others followed in its footsteps.