'Beat Imposter Syndrome': A Woman Entrepreneur Is Breaking the Male Code in Tech

When Anubha Maneshwar was in school, in Madhya Pradesh's Chinndwara district, her dream was similar to that of most Indian middle-class families – to become an engineer, get a good package, and provide a good living for her parents.

Two decades later, not only is she an engineer, but she is also helping other girls from tier-two and tier-three cities get good packages and provide a living for their parents.

With her not-for-profit organisation GirlScript, 27-year-old Anubha is working to support women in tech – with both technical skills and confidence building.