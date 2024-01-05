Recalling St Stephen’s: How a Christian College Shaped India’s Freedom Struggle

The fact is that Sushil Kumar Rudra, the visionary teacher who was the principal of St Stephen’s College from 1906 to 1923, went to Mumbai to receive Ba (as Mahatma Gandhi’s wife, Kasturba Gandhi, was affectionately called) and her sons when they arrived in India from South Africa.

Rudra brought them to Delhi, where they stayed at the principal’s house to await the arrival of Gandhiji, who was in London to confer with Gokhale before he returned to India.

In fact, Rudra had sent his vice-principal, the Indophile anti-colonialist Charles Freer Andrews, to South Africa to persuade Gandhi that he was needed in India. Legend has it that Rudra looked up from his paper while having breakfast one morning and said: "Charlie, we need this man Gandhi in India. You must go to South Africa to persuade him."

Of course, a host of others had already written to Gandhi with the same request over the past few years, but Andrews actually undertook the journey, along with another teacher, the Reverend William Pearson. (In fact, Andrews was distressed when Gandhi later refused to allow him to be a leading part of the freedom movement, arguing that it must be an Indian movement led by Indians.)

When Gandhiji arrived, he was given a ten-minute standing ovation when he entered the college hall to address the morning assembly. The Reverend Allnutt, the founder-principal of the college was among those who attended that assembly.