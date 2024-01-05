Recalling St Stephen’s: How a Christian College Shaped India’s Freedom Struggle

The college has changed in many ways since those heady days more than a century ago but has good reason to be proud of its history.
In the course of a Christmas-related function on 25 December 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the illustrious role that St Stephen’s College (of Delhi University) played in India’s freedom movement. Fittingly, the reference came at the end of the year that marked a century since the retirement of the remarkable teacher who led that college to play that sterling role.
It is such a little-known story that many think of the college as a bastion of the British Raj, simply because of its Christian character. In fact, one of the most respected editors in India once wrote off-handedly that St Stephen’s represented the Raj while another college in Delhi University had stood for nationalism. Shoddy, lazy, superficial view!
The fact is that Sushil Kumar Rudra, the visionary teacher who was the principal of St Stephen’s College from 1906 to 1923, went to Mumbai to receive Ba (as Mahatma Gandhi’s wife, Kasturba Gandhi, was affectionately called) and her sons when they arrived in India from South Africa.
Rudra brought them to Delhi, where they stayed at the principal’s house to await the arrival of Gandhiji, who was in London to confer with Gokhale before he returned to India.
In fact, Rudra had sent his vice-principal, the Indophile anti-colonialist Charles Freer Andrews, to South Africa to persuade Gandhi that he was needed in India. Legend has it that Rudra looked up from his paper while having breakfast one morning and said: "Charlie, we need this man Gandhi in India. You must go to South Africa to persuade him."
Of course, a host of others had already written to Gandhi with the same request over the past few years, but Andrews actually undertook the journey, along with another teacher, the Reverend William Pearson. (In fact, Andrews was distressed when Gandhi later refused to allow him to be a leading part of the freedom movement, arguing that it must be an Indian movement led by Indians.)
When Gandhiji arrived, he was given a ten-minute standing ovation when he entered the college hall to address the morning assembly. The Reverend Allnutt, the founder-principal of the college was among those who attended that assembly.
Rudra had already been dedicated to the freedom movement before he sent his two young colleagues to South Africa. Amid the fever of the 1911 agitations, Rudra had helped Lala Har Dayal, a Stephanian who headed the Ghadar Movement, to leave the country.
Gandhiji did not want to stay at the principal’s house after he had called for a nationwide agitation against the Rowlatt Act, arguing that he did not want to get the college or Principal Rudra into trouble. But Rudra insisted that his hospitality was just a little service to his country.
Some say that Tagore finalised the English draft of Gitanjali while staying at the St Stephen’s College principal's house in October 1916.
An interesting sidelight to the way the Rudra-Andrews duo shaped St Stephen’s College in that epochal era is the way they took charge of the institution.
In keeping with the racist approach that the then dictated appointments, Andrews had been sent down from Cambridge as a young graduate so that he might take charge as principal a couple of years later.
After getting to know Rudra and the college, however, Andrews wrote to those in charge at the Cambridge Mission, which had set up the college in 1881, that he could not possibly take over instead of the very able senior teacher, and so would function as his vice-principal.
A glass ceiling was thus broken.
Rudra was a firm believer in Gandhiji’s resistance movement, as well as his efforts to unify the nation by making the uplift of the hitherto untouchable castes a core part of his programme.
Rudra instituted an annual tradition for students and teachers to serve the staff of the college dinner in the dining hall.
Several students, and their parents, were affronted at this annual inversion of the caste hierarchy. Rudra stood firm, however, telling parents that they were welcome to withdraw their sons from the college if they refused to serve the staff once a year.
The tradition continues and is still known as the Rudra Dinner.
Although the college trained many bureaucrats, it also nurtured alumni who brought about social change – whether through politics, as by the prominent pre-independence Jat politician, Master Chhotu Ram, or through rural production, as by Bunker Roy.
Chhotu Ram devoted a substantial portion of his salary to fund the education of poor but bright students. As (undivided) Punjab’s Revenue Minister, he set up the Peasants' Welfare Fund. Future Nobel Prize laureate Abdus Salam was a beneficiary of this fund.
Ram pushed two significant laws to ease the lives of debt-burdened farmers: the Punjab Relief Indebtedness Act of 1934 and the Punjab Debtor's Protection Act of 1936.
Perhaps his greatest contribution to what became the prosperity of Punjab and Haryana was the Punjab Restitution of Mortgage Land Act, which allowed mortgaged land to be restored to its owner through the payment of only the original debt, without further interest.
