'Against Constitution, Freedom, Diversity': How Muslim Bodies Are Countering UCC

As the politics around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) escalates, various Muslim organisations have slammed the proposal, seeing it as a violation of minority rights. However, each body is employing a different set of arguments to counter the UCC.

On Tuesday, 4 July, PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Bhopal raked up UCC in his speech, giving it fresh fodder. “How can there be different laws for different people in our country?,” he questioned.

The Law Commission had, last month, in a press release, invited opinions of political parties as well as religious and social groups about the implementation of the UCC, kicking up a storm.

While the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has argued that the UCC will be a violation of multiple Articles of the Indian Constitution, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) has stated that a UCC will hurt the unity of Hindu-Muslim relations in the country, and Muslim bodies in Kerala have questioned the political biases behind the move.