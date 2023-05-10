Pakistan: In a Bid to Become the King Again, Imran Khan Catalysed His Own Arrest

Response: “How can we stop them…they have been given open passage and when we try to urge restraint, they turn on us and abuse us.” So, it’s a case of Frankenstein’s Monster’s monsters. Most PTI leaders vanished from the public scene, and the ones on record instigating attacks on the military were very busy Tuesday night disowning their “workers” and their “work”.

In parallel news, the PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif will not be accepting the superior judiciary’s evident retreat and entreaties. There is no forgiveness on the cards for the political judges including the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The younger brother has been ordered not only to stand firm but to raise the ante.

No order of the Omer Atta Bandiyal gang will be accepted or complied with, and a show of popular support will be demonstrated if needed. Parliament is to remain supreme, at any cost. The elder Sharif seems to have learned from history that when you let a Musharraf go, it begets you a Bajwa. The judges cannot be allowed to live to fight, or bite, another day.

(Gul Bukhari is a Pakistani journalist and rights activist. She tweets @GulBukhari. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)