Can India Ensure Living Wages at a Time When Workers Struggle for Minimum Wage?

Recruitment happened through middlemen, the pay was based on piecework (amount processed), and most workers preferred daily wages to avoid deductions for benefits from their already meagre income of Rs 300.

I also found that migrant workers in these factories faced additional disadvantages compared to local Telugu workers. While a local worker from a nearby village might receive Rs 300 for an eight-hour shift, a migrant worker would get the same Rs 300 but with Rs 10 or Rs 20 deducted by the middlemen who recruited them. Even though company hostels provided them with shelter, migrant workers were still classified as daily wage earners, receiving no benefits.

Since these workers weren't unionised, they lacked the right to collective bargaining for decent working conditions and fair wages. Interestingly, none of the workers I interviewed were aware of the benefits of unionisation. Although these workers perform industrial work, qualifying them as organised sector employees, their recruitment as daily wage earners without proper procedures pushes them into the unorganised sector. This deprives them of the collective bargaining rights typically associated with organised labour.

In India, as per the Economic Survey, 2021-22, the total number of people working in the unorganised sector is around 43.99 crores during 2019-20. The Ministry of Labour and Employment says that the workers in the unorganised sector constitute about 93 per cent of the total workforce in the country.