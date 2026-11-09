IFF, SFLC Row: Who Answers for a Wrong Social Media Takedown Request?

A genuine government intimation under Rule 3(1)(d) must identify the legal provision, the alleged unlawful act and the specific content. A police intimation must come from a specially authorised officer of at least Deputy Inspector General rank. The rules also require monthly review by a Secretary-level officer.

In practice, however, such a system that is designed by bureaucrats, with orders issued by bureaucrats, cannot be accountable if it is checked by bureaucrats who have no incentive or independence to hold each other accountable, especially given the decay and corruption in India's bureaucracy, where incentives are aligned against transparency and accountability. Let's for forget that X went to court against the Sahyog portal, and our courts failed to hold the government to account, in turn enabling this expansion of censorship.

The Indian Express also reported that Meta had integrated its API with Sahyog so requests could be processed without a separate human review: this indicates that everything sought to be censored by police and government bodies gets censored automatically. This is also probably a part of the plan: the government would want an expansion of the Sahyog portal so that everything that a government department wants censored gets censored without a platform pushing back against them.