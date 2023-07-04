How Uzbekistan’s Reform-Based Politics Must Set the Tone for India’s SCO Stint

All of this has paid off. Today the Uzbek economy is one of the second fastest-growing in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the country’s GDP in 2022 was 80.39 billion US dollars in 2022, according to official data from the World Bank. Uzbekistan boasts a 97 % literacy rate. Over the past six years, the number of universities in Uzbekistan has increased from 77 to 210, enrollment has increased five times, the number of students has increased by 1 million, and enrollment in higher education has increased from 9% to 38%.

The number of government grants has also doubled to 40,000, of which grants for master's degrees have increased by five times. Many Indian Universities like Sharda University, and Amity University have opened campuses in Uzbekistan. Due to its fast-paced reforms, the number of business entities in the country has increased six times over the past six years and today has reached 2 million. The number of entrepreneurs whose income exceeded USD 1 million reached 26 thousand, and the income of 220 entrepreneurs reached USD 100 million.

In this context, the constitutional amendments that the country undertook this year is significant. Millions of Uzbek citizens actively participated in the nationwide discussions on the draft Constitution, culminating ultimately in the law that the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (parliament) adopted on 10 March this year, and which was voted in by a referendum held later on 30 April by more than 90 per cent endorsement.

According to the new edition of the Constitution, the number of articles increased from 128 to 155, and norms from 275 to 434. Conceptual changes were made to 91 of 128 articles. In other words, almost 65% of the constitution underwent changes, some of which included extending the presidential term from five to seven years, reducing the number of senators from 100 to 65, declaring Uzbekistan a social state, separating the powers of local Kengashes (councils) and governors, and others.