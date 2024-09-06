'I Hear People Are Scared To Hire Women After the Hema Committee Report': Zarin

When asked whether the Hema Committee report is a first step towards ensuring a safe space for women Zarin replied, "Ever since the report came out I have heard people say, 'We are so scared to hire women.' That's so funny. If you haven't done anything wrong, what are you scared of? It's only those people who know they have done something wrong who are criticising the report."

She added, "For the first time, I am seeing fear. The fear is of being held accountable. I have already received calls from production houses saying that they have drafted agreements without me having to ask for them. This didn't happen till a few years back. So that's a big step."

Zarin also said that she hopes the report doesn't discourage aspiring actors and artistes. "Since everything is out in the open, aspiring actors know what they are getting into, but I hope these allegations won't push them away. Malayalam cinema has always been progressive, but I haven't seen that reflected in society."