Puran Kumar Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Meets Kin, Will Haryana Govt Arrest Top Cops?

Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to take strict action against the officials who allegedly harassed Puran Kumar.

"There has been a tragedy. The Haryana CM had given a commitment that there would be a free and fair inquiry and action would be taken. It has been three days and that commitment has not been fulfilled," Gandhi said, adding that the deceased officer's family is "under a lot of pressure".

Gandhi was accompanied by former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja.

A day before Gandhi's visit, the Haryana government sent on leave DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor, one of the main police officials named in Puran Kumar's suicide note. It had earlier transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, whom Puran Kumar had accused of harassment.

In a related development, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak Police, Sandeep Kumar, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday and reportedly levelled allegations of graft against Puran Kumar in a three-page note and a video.