A 13-Year Neglect: How Successive Rajasthan Governments Violated the SC/ST Act

In a violation of the landmark Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, a State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee in Rajasthan, mandated to meet twice a year, has convened only two meetings since 2010, data obtained by The Quint under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed.

Rule 16 of the SC/ST Act tasks this Committee, chaired by the Chief Minister of a state, to review the implementation of the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.