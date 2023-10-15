Nijjar Killing: How Canada’s Allegations Miss the Forest for the Trees

In 2018, I found myself flying to Tel Aviv, Israel for a policy trip.

Back then, I was living in Boston, and my transit stop was a quick 90-minute turnaround in Toronto and then en route to Tel Aviv.

I had no intention of leaving Toronto’s Pearson airport. For one thing, in 90 minutes between international flights, couldn’t leave is one thing, but wouldn’t leave is another.

A week before my trip, Air Canada threw a spanner in the works, and to my bemusement, I learned that I would need a “transit visa”.

I was gobsmacked.

Yes, I am well aware of the pangs of visas and not having a strong enough passport, but a “transit visa”, for just passing through? I had transited many countries across Europe to the Middle East and East Asia, so why should Canada be any different, if I was merely just a “ship in the night or a plane during the day”?