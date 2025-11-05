An Ode to Baba Nanak, a Guru Who Lived in Hearts, Not on Thrones

People often ask, “Why do you call Guru Nanak Dev Ji ‘Baba Nanak’?”

Because our connection with him is not just of a follower to a Guru, but of a child to a loving father. He is the one who enlightened the world, laid the foundation of Sikhism, and proved that love, humility and truth are stronger than fear, power or violence. We don’t call him “Baba Nanak” out of habit—we call him that out of affection.

In most Punjabi homes, his picture—white beard, saffron robe, eyes closed in peace—felt like family. As a child, I even thought he was my own grandfather, until my nana ji said, “This is our first Guru.” That day, a bond was formed—one that led me to Japji Sahib and to the first truth of life: