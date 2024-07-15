It Pays to Be Truthful. The Govt Must Release the June GST Data Immediately

The nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST), managed through a 100 percent data-driven digital and real-time tax network (GSTN), was launched on 1 July 2017. In line with yearly practice, monthly receipts and allocation data for June were due for release by the Government of India on 1 July 2024, the seventh anniversary of the GST system.

For reasons that remain a mystery, the government decided to celebrate the GST anniversary by stopping the release of monthly GST data on 1 July. The entire business world and media were astounded into silence. The irony of this matter was not lost on anyone.