How the Amended GST Laws Are Penalising the Skilled Gaming Industry

India’s decision to increase GST on gaming companies has set the proverbial cat among the pigeons.

However, not many have noticed how actual gambling businesses have gone scot-free, as they will save tax that would significantly increase their earnings following the amendment to the GST laws.

How bizarre is that?

The amended law has ended up lowering taxes significantly for the hardcore betting and gambling industry. And the skilled gaming industry, perfectly legal as per the Indian courts, has been penalised. And the entire cabinet is silent about it.