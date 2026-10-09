GST Council Reforms: Is the Promise of a 'Good and Simple Tax' Within Reach?

The press release has devoted considerable space to highlight the reforms related to dispute resolution. It says that comprehensive guidelines will be issued to the tax officers to streamline process of issuance of demand notices, adjudication orders, and appeal orders. The GST Council recommended raising the minimum threshold to Rs 10,000 (CGST + SGST + IGST + Cess) for issuance of show cause notices (existing notices will also not be processed).

The GST Council also recommended reducing the maximum general penalty (under Section 125 of the CGST Act) from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000 in non-fraud cases. Existing limit of Rs 20 crore has been raised to Rs 40 crore on the pre-deposit payable for filing an appeal (in specified cases). These will certainly bring some respite in very small cases.

The refund of accumulated ITC on account of capital goods and input services has been a major pain point for the GST-registered businesses. The GST Council recommended amendments in GST laws and rules to ease refund of accumulated ITC on account of capital goods in case of refund pertaining to zero-rate supplies, and of accumulated ITC on account of input services and capital goods in case of refund pertaining to inverted duty structure.

Refund of accumulated ITC on input services for refunds pertaining to inverted duty structure will now be available in respect of ITC availed on input services on or after 1 November 2026. The refund of accumulated ITC on capital goods will be spread over 60 months and shall be fully available in respect of ITC availed on capital goods on or after 1 April 2027.

Restrictions on availment of ITC like on supplies of outdoor catering, health and life insurance, telecommunication towers, pipelines laid outside factory premises, free samples, goods destroyed or written off on expiry of shelf life etc. have also been recommended to be removed. These refunds-related recommendations will certainly help the businesses, though the refund of accumulated ITCs relating to capital goods will take as much as five years.

The other process ‘reforms’ recommended by the GST Council are of routine/clerical nature—and hopefully make some difference to the lives of GST-registered businesses.