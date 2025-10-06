From Tax to Gift: PM Modi’s GST Ads Blur Line Between Governance and Promotion

The cat, a remarkable and resilient creature, is said to have nine lives. In the first three, it ‘plays’ growing into a healthy and joyous existence. In the next three, it ‘strays’, losing focus and vitality. Finally, in the last three lives, it ‘stays’ normal, having learnt its lessons.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi converted a tax (the Goods and Services Tax or GST is the consumption with the widest tax base touching almost everyone) into a ‘gift’, the GST cat strayed into a midlife crisis. He has made the government a partner of millions of sellers hawking their goods during the festive Navratri and Diwali season.

Has India’s GST strayed even before it played in its growth? What course will it adopt now on?