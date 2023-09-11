The Unyielding Spirit of 94-Year-Old Kerala Human Rights Activist 'GROW' Vasu

These horrific words were from a confession note written by a rueful policeman describing what was, perhaps, the first encounter killing in Kerala, way back in 1970. Some years later, Constable P Ramachandran Nair, repentant and disturbed, handed over this note to Ayinoor Vasu, a fellow traveller of the slain Arikkad Varghese.

And Vasu, in turn, kept this a secret for a long 28 years.

In 1998, when Vasu finally made it public through Madhyamam Weekly, Kerala was shaken. The Kerala High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, leading to an intriguing court trial. The CBI Special Court convicted K Lakshmana, a former Inspector General in Kerala Police, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.