Kashmir: Why New Did Political Fronts Struggle in the Lok Sabha Elections?

The Election Commission's data shows that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the candidates fielded by the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (PC) failed to secure even one-sixth of the total valid votes polled in their respective constituencies.

Regional parties like the National Conference, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party, have emerged as the dominant forces in the Kashmir Valley.

The voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha polls stood at 58.46 percent — the highest in a parliament election in the last 35 years. The parliamentary segments of Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri recorded voter turnouts of 38.49 percent, 59.1 percent, and 54.84 percent respectively.