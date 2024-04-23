'Prominence To Silence’: The Changing Stance of the BJP on the Gorkhaland Issue

This significant shift prompts a crucial question: what factors have contributed to the gradual decline and diminishing relevance of the Gorkha community within the BJP's political agenda?
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/ The Quint)
In 2009, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prominently featured the issue of Gorkhaland in its manifesto for the general elections. Fast forward to 2024, the same party's manifesto makes no mention of Gorkhaland or the Gorkha community.
This significant shift prompts a crucial question: what factors have contributed to the gradual decline and diminishing relevance of the Gorkha community within the BJP's political agenda?
Since the mid-1980s, the demand for Gorkhaland has been a dominant theme in every election within the Darjeeling constituency. Originating from Subhash Ghisingh's Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), this movement has profoundly shaped the region's politics.
Winning in this constituency hinges on securing the block vote of the Gorkha community in the hills. However, it's essential to note that no single party solely representing the hills can clinch victory here, given the majority of voters residing in the plains.
While the Gorkhaland issue remains pivotal and the sympathy towards it a winning strategy, overt support risks isolating parties in the plains or elsewhere in Bengal. Despite this, the constituency's political dynamics predominantly revolve around the hill voters.
The level of support for Gorkhaland within the Darjeeling constituency often correlates with the broader political presence of the parties in the rest of Bengal. Hence in 2009, when the BJP had a minimal presence in Bengal, it could openly advocate for the Gorkhaland cause and they included the Gorkha statehood issue in their manifesto.
Their candidate Jaswant Singh, also a former Army officer besides being a Finance Minister, readily embraced Gorkha sentiments and even echoed the war cry of the Gorkha Rifles, "Jai Ma Kali Ayo Gorkhali," which resonated strongly with the local populace. Bimal Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJMM), having ousted Subash Ghising's party from power, formed a crucial alliance with the BJP, effectively mobilising support for Singh under the banner of Gorkhaland.
In five years time, Singh largely fell from grace both within the party and to an extent with the local allies. As a result, the BJP fielded a Bengali-speaking Sikh as their candidate, SS Ahluwalia, who adopted a more restrained stance on the Gorkha rhetoric.
It was only after an uproar by the GJMM and the local BJP leaders that an addendum was made. Yet, one could sense the change or rather an unease among the BJP for overtly supporting the Gorkhaland movement. Nevertheless, the GJMM continued to vigorously campaign for Ahluwalia, emphasising the Gorkha identity and the pursuit of Gorkhaland.
Before we speak of the elections in 2019, we have to keep in mind two significant factors that loomed large in the political landscape of the Darjeeling constituency:
The 2017 agitation
The growing influence of the BJP in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, the BJP's expanding presence in the state introduced a new dynamic to the electoral equation. In this context, Raju Bista emerged as a relatively unknown candidate, hailing from Manipur but of Gorkha descent. Despite his background, the GJMM pledged an unwavering support for Bista, indicating their ability to mobilise hill voters even in their absence.
The BJP manifesto once again made no mention of the Gorkhaland or Statehood demand at all. Instead, it focused, and introduced a new concept known as Permanent Political Solution (PPS) and Schedule Tribe (ST) status to 11 Gorkha castes.
Unlike 2014, this time there was no uproar by the local allies, instead most like Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Ajoy Edwards who was then with the GNLF), Govind Chettri of Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist (CPRM) etc all welcomed the idea of PPS as well as the new proposal of granting ST status to the Gorkhas.
Bista’s campaign was more about the alleged recent atrocities in the Bengal while subtly alluding to the Gorkhaland cause without explicitly endorsing it. During the same election when Prime Minister Modi campaigned in the constituency, he refrained from explicitly endorsing the Gorkhaland demand but expressed solidarity by stating, "Gorkha's dream is my dream."
Despite their defeat in the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP remains a formidable contender for power in West Bengal, with significant interests across the region.
Unlike in 2009, the BJP now is in a powerful position in Bengal, and looking at 18 to 24 seats aside from the Darjeeling constituency where they are major contenders.
When Modi recently visited the region and gave his speech in Siliguri, there was no special emphasis placed on the Gorkha community with passing mention of the Gorkhas being made alongside other communities. This departure from previous campaigns where the Gorkha issue featured suggests a recalibration of priorities.
Interestingly, they haven’t overtly used Gorkhaland as an election agenda apart from the recent unofficial declaration that it could be given in five years' time, the same amount of time in which the BJP will be fighting another election and will be in no condition to fulfill that promise.
Interestingly, religion has emerged as a more significant issue than Statehood in this election cycle in the hills.
This shift raises questions about the political relevance of the Gorkha community for the BJP. While there was a time when the party actively championed the Gorkhaland cause and courted the Gorkha support, recent developments indicate a diminishing interest.
It isn’t just the absence of Gorkhaland rhetoric in the election, it’s also the manner in which the BJP presents the matter in Parliament. For example, in contrast to earlier parliamentary mentions of the issue by BJP stalwarts like Sushma Swaraj, Jaswant Singh, and Rajnath Singh, now barely anyone from the BJP mentions the region in the parliament save for a mediocre speech by Raju Bista that too in the zero hour.
In 2009 they were in the Opposition at the centre with almost no presence in Bengal. Now contrast that with their position in 2024 when they are claiming a 350-seat projection and are a major contender for power in Bengal. In this calculation, the relatively small size of the Gorkha population does not warrant the same level of attention as before.
(The author is an Assistant Professor specialising in Strategic and Area Studies at the Centre for Himalayan Studies, University of North Bengal, Siliguri, Darjeeling. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)