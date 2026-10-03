Gandhi in Cartoons: Why Democracies Need Humour to Thrive

On Gandhi Jayanti, a small Indian postage stamp offers a sterner lesson in democracy than the familiar rituals of official tribute. Issued in 2000 to mark 50 years of the Republic, it bears an unmistakable caricature of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, rendered with the apparent ease of a few decisive strokes.

The familiar figure emerges at once: a round head, famously generous ears, a bowed body and a walking stick. His slight, draped form also hints at India's outline, letting a handful of black lines contain a man, a movement, and a nation.

The cartoon frees Gandhi from the stillness of sculpture and secures his place in India’s moral imagination. No crowd rises in applause, nor does any government slogan instruct the viewer to revere him. Gandhi appears in motion: spare, vulnerable and sustained by a moral discipline that transformed physical frailty into public strength.

The irony in the stamp carries weight. The Republic chose a cartoonist’s line to honour the Father of the Nation, placing a caricature into circulation, passing through post offices and official counters, across cities and villages, and eventually into ordinary hands. The choice reflects a democratic assurance now in shorter supply: Gandhi could be revered and still be laughed with.