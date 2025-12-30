G20 Is Dead, Long Live G20: How Trump is Turning it Into a Personal Fiefdom

The US assumed G20 Presidency on 1 December, 2025 in the most unusual manner.

The US had boycotted most of G20 2025 meetings under South African Presidency, including the Leaders’ Summit. As the US President — or for that matter no other senior US official — was present, the South African President refused to hand-over the G20 baton to the US embassy persons during the Leaders’ Summit.

The US issued a media note on 1 December 2025, claiming to have assumed G20 Presidency for 2026. The statement further declared that the US, under the leadership of President Trump, will focus the group on its ‘core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity’ with ‘three core themes: