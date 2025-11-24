A G20 ‘Baraat’ Without Its ‘Dulha’: What Trump’s Absence Really Signals

The Johannesburg G20 summit demonstrated that the major economies are uneasy with Trump’s changes. Hence, with the exception of Argentina, they stuck to the old playbook; the Leaders’ Declaration makes that clear. But the question is whether this play book is going to be relevant in a Trump determined global economic and trading terrain.

At this stage, it would be useful to briefly recall the emergence of the G20. The group was formed by the US in 2008 in the wake of the collapse of major US banks in 2008. That created fear of a deep world-wide depression akin to that which began in 1929. The US was compelled to form the group which represented 85 percent of the world’s GDP to prevent that. India became a member of the group and its leaders heard the views of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, himself an economist, with respect.

The group decided that a depression was to avoided at all costs. That meant that no country would go in for protectionism and would also ensure adequate supply of funds despite the high inflation which would inevitably follow. Thus, the group was meant to pull the existing economic and commercial order out of its worst crisis in almost a century. It succeeded in doing so, though the developed countries reneged on their pledges to give countries like India a greater say in the management of the global economy.