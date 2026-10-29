France Cannot Defend Its Republic Without Fixing Its Schools

The present unrest, which began with student grievances over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and deteriorating school facilities before widening into anger over the cost of living and public services, raises a fundamental question: What has happened to the French republican ideal, and why is its educational promise becoming a source of such profound discontent?

Education, as is well known, has occupied a privileged place in the French conception of the republic. The secular public school was intended to create citizens rather than subjects, to emancipate minds from inherited assumptions and to establish a common civic culture that transcended religious affiliation and social background.

The principle of laïcité, or secularism, was central to this project. The school was to belong to the republic, not to the Church, and the child was to enter a public world in which citizenship mattered more than inherited ethnic distinctions.

But the existence of a universal educational system does not guarantee equality of educational experience. France possesses institutions of extraordinary intellectual distinction, including its prestigious grandes écoles and elite universities. Alongside them, however, are schools in disadvantaged suburbs where teachers struggle with shortages, and inadequate facilities. The contrast understandably is between the promise of a common republic and the unequal circumstances in which its citizens encounter it.

Private and Catholic schools complicate this picture further. They are a part of the French educational landscape, but their place in a republic committed to secular public education raises enduring questions about social selection, access, and the meaning of a common civic inheritance.