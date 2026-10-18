France’s Violent Protests Escalate: Historic Sites Burn, Over 1,000 Arrested

As reported by Hindustan Times, violent clashes occurred in Paris, Lyon, and Limoges, with police using force against masked protesters. Fires broke out in several cities, including a tourist office in Lyon and town halls in Marseille and Lille. Dozens of shops were looted, and the unrest led to the closure of metro stations near key government buildings. The Interior Ministry reported 272 arrests by mid-afternoon, while the CGT union estimated up to 800,000 participants nationwide.