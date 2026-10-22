This Video Doesn’t Show Goods Looted by French Protesters Being Sold on Streets

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the luxury goods looted by French protesters from stores in France being sold on the streets.
The video went viral amid protests in France that began in late September 2026, when students began protesting over poor schooling conditions, including teacher shortages and dismal facilities.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post uploaded on X with similar visuals.
The video, posted on , is captioned, "Street vendors in Madrid displayed their goods on canvas covers strung on ropes so they could quickly pack up and flee during a police raid."
We noticed that a bus that is visible in the video has 'Madrid' written on it.
We also spotted a board that reads 'Gran Via' near the subway in the video.
We were able to geolocate the area on Google Maps and confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.
Conclusion: The video doesn't show a street in France, and instead it shows Gran Via in Madrid, Spain.
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