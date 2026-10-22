Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show Goods Looted by French Protesters Being Sold on Streets

This Video Doesn’t Show Goods Looted by French Protesters Being Sold on Streets

video shows goods looted by french protesters being sold on streets fact check

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the luxury goods looted by French protesters from stores in France being sold on the streets.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the luxury goods looted by French protesters from stores in France being sold on the streets.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the luxury goods looted by French protesters from stores in France being sold on the streets.

  • The video went viral amid protests in France that began in late September 2026, when students began protesting over poor schooling conditions, including teacher shortages and dismal facilities.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is unrelated to the recent protests and is from Gran Via in Madrid, Spain.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post uploaded on X with similar visuals.

  • The video, posted on 6 October 2026, is captioned, "Street vendors in Madrid displayed their goods on canvas covers strung on ropes so they could quickly pack up and flee during a police raid."

According to the caption, the video shows a street in Madrid. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We noticed that a bus that is visible in the video has 'Madrid' written on it.

The bus has 'Madrid' written on it.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We also spotted a board that reads 'Gran Via' near the subway in the video.

A board that reads 'Gran Via' is visible in the video.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We were able to geolocate the area on Google Maps and confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.

Conclusion: The video doesn't show a street in France, and instead it shows Gran Via in Madrid, Spain.

Also ReadOld & AI Visuals Falsely Shared to Show Palestinian Flag Being Hoisted in Europe

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