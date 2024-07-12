A Transnational Resurgence of the Left and Centre-Left Parties?

Although there is a fresh, transnational resurgence of the centre-left, each country faces a different outcome. India is governed by the right-wing BJP-led NDA, which is dependent on allies. The UK elected a strong and pragmatic centrist Labour government. Meanwhile, France has a deadlocked parliament with both the far left and far right gaining ground. While the political chaos infused by Brexit in 2016 may have ended in the UK, France is now faced with a period of instability with the centre ground shrinking.

President Macron refused the resignation of France’s Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, after asking him on Monday to remain temporarily as the head of the government, “to ensure the stability of the country.”

The Economist points out: “Although Mr Macron will remain president, cohabitation (where the president and government are of different political stripes) or indeed a hung parliament are likely to lead to political deadlock in France. The president will have to appoint a new prime minister. He could nominate a technocrat or politician, and one in command of a parliamentary majority, or not. New elections cannot be called for at least a year and Mr Macron’s term officially ends in 2027.”